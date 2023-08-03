NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Being ejected from consecutive training camp practices cost Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Jamarco Jones his job Thursday.

The Titans waived Jones about three hours after he did not finish practice following a blindside block on linebacker Chance Campbell. Jones was sent off the field after a brief skirmish Tuesday with two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.

Asked if Thursday's block was clean, Titans coach Mike Vrabel said no and that's not how they want to practice like that because that would be a penalty in a game. Vrabel had labeled Jones a contender to start at right tackle when the Titans reported for training camp July 25.

Vrabel was asked Thursday if being dismissed from practice was hurting Jones' chances.

“I think you have to just know how to practice,” Vrabel said. “We talk all the time about being competitive and going to that line, and certainly not going to do anything that hurts the team. We don’t want to see that.”

The Titans signed Jamarco Jones in March 2022 after he spent his first three seasons in Seattle. Waiving Jones leaves Tennessee with a $1.4 million dead cap hit. He never appeared in a game with the Titans after being placed on injured reserve Sept. 22, 2022.

