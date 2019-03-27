In an interview with Jim Wyatt of the Tennessee Titans' website, team owner Amy Adams Strunk said she still wants Marcus Mariota to emerge as a franchise cornerstone.

“Marcus, I want him to be successful,” Strunk said. “I want him to be our franchise quarterback. It was a tough year from an injury standpoint last year, and I know that Marcus is raring to go and prove that he can be that guy.”

Since being taken with the second overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Oregon, Mariota has struggled with injuries and consistency over the course of his four-year pro career.

Mariota, 25, started 13 games for the team last season, throwing for 2,528 yards on 228-for-331 passing, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Strunk noted that it was the team's obligation to get Mariota some offensive help and the Titans believe they did so through the signings of guard Rodger Safford and wide receiver Adam Humphries

“We needed to do our part, too, to help Marcus, to get more pieces,” Strunk said.

Strunk also acknowledged that injuries were a team-wide issue last night and not just something that Mariota dealt with alone.

“I think that Marcus last year was frustrated with injuries, and we had so many injuries as a team last year,” Strunk said. “Who would think [tight end] Delanie Walker would go out game one? I am looking forward to this coming year, and I know Marcus is looking forward to this year and getting back to it, and winning games. It is going to be a good year.”