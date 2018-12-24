NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans have placed four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jurrell Casey on injured reserve, their second defensive starter lost for the season in as many weeks.

The Titans made the move Monday.

They also signed quarterback Austin Davis with Marcus Mariota recovering from his second stinger this season affecting his throwing arm. Davis spent two weeks on the Titans' active roster earlier this season.

Casey, who has seven sacks, was on the injury report last week with a knee that limited him to one practice, but he aggravated his knee in the fourth quarter of the Titans' 25-16 win over Washington on Saturday. The eight-year veteran joins cornerback Logan Ryan , who broke his left leg Dec. 16, on injured reserve.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel says Mariota feels a lot better than after the first two games the quarterback was knocked out earlier this season. Mariota suffered a stinger inside the final minute of the first half, which knocked him out of that game with Washington. Mariota did not miss a start after having a similar stinger Nov. 18 in Indianapolis.

Tennessee also placed tight end Cole Wick on injured reserve, signed linebacker LaTroy Lewis to the active roster and added receiver Kalif Raymond and defensive lineman Kendal Vickers to the practice squad.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL