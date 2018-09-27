Rishard Matthews' Tennessee Titans career is coming to a close.

General manager Jon Robinson said on Thursday the team will release the 28-year-old wide receiver, granting Matthews' request for an exit.

"He reached out Monday and asked to be released or traded," Robinson said. "We explored the trade options, but that market never manifested itself."

In a Wednesday night text to A to Z Sports Nashville's Austin Stanley, Matthews confirmed the request.

"Everything is good!" Matthews wrote. "Just wasn't happy with what was going on barely getting any playing time. It was time to move on."

A native of San Diego, Matthews is in his third season with the Titans. Through three games, Matthews has only three receptions for 11 yards.

Last season, Matthews appeared in 14 games, recording 53 catches and 795 receiving yards. He had four touchdowns.

Matthews was a limited participant in both offseason training activities and training camp due to recuperation from meniscus surgery and an Achilles injury.

"I’ve been the leading receiver for two years," Matthews told Stanley in another text. "Then all of a sudden I’m barely playing and not even starting. Using my injury as the scapegoat. Look at number of snaps and targets."

A product of Nebraska, Matthews was originally taken in the seventh round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, with whom he spent the first four seasons of his career.

In 82 career games, Matthews has 228 receptions for 3,147 yards and 21 touchdowns.