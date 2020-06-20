28m ago
Tiz the Law captures the 152nd Belmont Stakes
Tiz the Law won the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes from Belmont Park in Elmont, New York on Saturday. This was the first race in the American Triple Crown due to rescheduling caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
TSN.ca Staff
There were no fans in attendance at the track on Saturday.