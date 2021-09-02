Tobin Heath is staying in England.

The Athletic's Meg Linehan confirms the two-time Women's World Cup winner has signed a deal with Women's Super League side Arsenal.

Heath, 33, became a free agent earlier in the summer when her deal with Manchester United expired.

A native of Morristown, NJ, Heath appeared in eight games for United last season, scoring four times. Her season was cut short by a knee injury.

It was her first season in England after having spent the previous seven campaigns with the Portland Thorns of the National Women's Soccer League. Heath's previous European experience came with two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain in 2013 and 2014.

A product of UNC, Heath's 177 caps for the United States are fifth-most among active players. Heath appeared in all six of the USWNT's games at this summer's Tokyo Olympics with the squad claiming a bronze medal. She's scored 35 international goals.

Arsenal finished third in the table last season, nine points behind champions Chelsea and one point above Heath's former side, United. The Gunners begin their new campaign on Sunday at the Emirates with a visit from the defending champion Blues.