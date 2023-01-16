Numbers Crunch: Can Brady keep his streak against Cowboys alive?

For the third time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the 14th consecutive season overall, Tom Brady will embark on another playoff run Monday night at home against the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) in an NFC wild-card matchup.

The 45-year-old quarterback guided the Buccaneers to the NFC South title in 2022, despite an 8-9 record for the club.

There have been mixed results over the last decade or so as far as teams winning their first playoff game while entering with a losing record.

Washington went 7-9 in 2020, but fell in the first round to none other than Brady and the Bucs.

In 2014, the Carolina Panthers (7-8-1) found success as did the 7-9 Seattle Seahawks in 2010.

However, the Buccaneers appear to be in good hands with Brady, who is a seven-time Super Bowl champion and the owner of some notable playoff records.

Tom Brady - NFL Playoff Records Games Played 47 Rank (1) Wins 35 Rank (1) Passing Yards 13,049 Rank (1) TD passes 86 Rank (1) Super Bowl Appearances 10 Rank (1)

Brady has also never lost to the Cowboys, compiling a 7-0 mark over his 23 seasons, including a 19-3 win in Week 1 in September.

Similarly, the Bucs opened the 2021 season by edging the Cowboys 31-29.

Brady threw for 4,694 yards in 2022, good for third among quarterbacks and connected on 25 touchdowns (eighth overall) and was tied for 16th with nine interceptions.

The 6-foot-4 pivot was active on the grid this year, setting single-season NFL records for completions (490) and attempts (733) in 17 games.

In seven career starts against the Cowboys, Brady has averaged 277.9 yards per game with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Cowboys have not won a playoff game on the road in 30 years, going 0-8 over that stretch.

Dak Prescott will make his fifth career playoff start on Monday night. The 29-year-old quarterback was limited to 12 games this season, registering 2,860 yards, 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions as the Cowboys finished second in the NFC East behind the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3).

In the Week 1 loss to the Bucs, Prescott had the third-worst completion percentage of his career (48 per cent), third-worst yards/attempt at 4.6 and second-worst team points at three.

If Brady can add another win to his perfect record against the Cowboys, he will pull even with former Eagles QB Randall Cunningham who went 8-0 against Dallas from 1987-1992.