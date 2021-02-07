One of the best quarterbacks of all-time is also his biggest hype man. 

Prior to playing in his tenth career Super Bowl game, Tom Brady took to Twitter and shared one of his signature hype videos. 

 

Brady wrote on Twitter, "Once more into the fray... LFG." 

"There's no such thing as perfect. There's only the relentless pursuit of perfection," Brady says in the video. "... That is why we're still here."