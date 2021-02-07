Examining the keys to victory for the Bucs and Chiefs in Super Bowl LV

One of the best quarterbacks of all-time is also his biggest hype man.

Prior to playing in his tenth career Super Bowl game, Tom Brady took to Twitter and shared one of his signature hype videos.

Once more into the fray...LFG. pic.twitter.com/pLq4orSGVA — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 7, 2021

Brady wrote on Twitter, "Once more into the fray... LFG."

"There's no such thing as perfect. There's only the relentless pursuit of perfection," Brady says in the video. "... That is why we're still here."