Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers attempt to reach the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons as they host the Dallas Cowboys in a Wild Card matchup on Monday night.

The Buccaneers (8-9) enter the postseason following a disappointing regular season, as Brady finished under .500 for the first time in his 22-year career, despite the team winning the NFC South.

The playoffs provide a clean slate for the Bucs and the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who says postseason success has nothing to do with regular season performance.

“I was part of teams that were really good and didn’t make it very far. I was part of teams that were fighting really hard and made it a long way, so everything will be determined by what we do from here going forward,” Brady said.

“We’ve learned a lot over what’s happened over the course of the season and now we have to put our best foot forward offensively, defensively and on special teams. We’ve got to get a lot of guys healthy and put our best group out there and see if we can go.”

The 45-year-old is 7-0 in his career against the Cowboys (12-5), which is his best record against any opponent, including the playoffs. Dallas enters the game as the favourite, however, Brady is 7-3 in his playoff career as the underdog. Brady has won four-straight as a playoff underdog, including the final three games of Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl run in 2020.

“You don’t think about winning anything more than one game,” he added. “The team that wins is the team that plays the best that day, not the team that had the best record or the home field. The team that plays the best that day is the one that advances.”

Brady looks to win his 36th playoff game, which would give him one more than the entire Cowboys franchise and put him one behind the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers franchises for most wins in NFL postseason history.

The Cowboys limp into the playoffs after a disappointing 26-6 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 18. Quarterback Dak Prescott has come under fire for his performance of late, as he enters Wild Card weekend on a seven-game interception streak in addition to throwing pick sixes in three of his past four games.

Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy both said the team is ready to move past the poor performance and learn from their mistakes.

“Just completely not who we are,” said Prescott. “Something that as much as you want to burn the tape and move forward, there’s a lot we can learn from and get better and use this tape.”

“You have to reboot anyways. It’s playoff time,” McCarthy said. “I have great confidence in the locker room. I think we have exceptional leadership.”

A key battle on Monday will be the Cowboys top-ranked pass rush against the Buccaneers struggling offensive line. Brady has struggled when under pressure this season, ranking 29th in QB rating, 31st in yards per attempt, and is tied for second most with six interceptions. Led by linebacker Micah Parsons, Dallas ranks first in pass rush win rate and pressure percentage.

The Cowboys look to exorcise their playoff demons as they have gone one-and-done in seven of their 11 playoff appearances since winning Super Bowl XXX in the 1995 season. Dallas also owns the second-longest playoff road losing streak in NFL history, having lost eight straight since their last road playoff win in 1992.