Report: Brady to consider 'all options' as free agent in 2023

Tom Brady’s playing days could extend beyond this season, according Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero in an article for NFL.com on Sunday.

According to Rapoport and Pelissero, “all options are on the table” when it comes to Brady’s playing career in the NFL.

The star quarterback returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season after reversing course on his decision to retire last February.

Brady, 45, will be a free agent after this season and reportedly feels good enough to continue his NFL career.

Many teams, including the Bucs, are likely to be interested in Brady when he becomes a free agent for the second time in his career in March.

Whenever Brady does decide to retire, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has already lined up a broadcasting deal with Fox Sports

The Bucs (6-6) lead the NFC South as they visit the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers (8-4) on Sunday afternoon.

The matchup is a homecoming of sorts for Brady, who grew up in the Bay area.

According to The Associated Press, Brady’s homecoming had a chance of becoming more permanent the last time he was a free agent in 2019.

When he was set to leave the New England Patriots, the 49ers kicked the tires on whether to bring him in to replace Jimmy Garoppolo following a run to the Super Bowl.

With Brady set to turn 43 at the time and coming off a down season, the 49ers opted to stick with Garoppolo in part because they didn’t know how many years Brady had left.

So far in this 23rd season, Brady has thrown for 3,332 yards and 16 touchdowns.