Brady on 2019 season with Pats: 'Our time was coming to an end'

Tom Brady's departure from the New England Patriots last month was one of the most high-profile free agent moves in recent memory.

While it will take some time to get used to seeing the future Hall of Famer in Tampa Bay Buccaneer colours, Brady said he was pretty sure heading into last season he wouldn't be wearing New England's for much longer.

"I don't think there was a final decision until it happened, but I probably knew before the start of last season that it was my last year [in New England] ... our time was coming to an end," Brady told Howard Stern in a radio interview Wednesday morning.

Brady, who signed a two-year deal worth $50 million guaranteed with an extra $9 million in incentives, said it was hard to say goodbye to his running mates with the Patriots after so long.

Brady told Stern he was in tears the night he met with owner Robert Kraft and called head coach Bill Belichick to tell them he was leaving.

"I got to uncharted territory as an athlete. I got to a point when I was an older athlete and he started to plan for the future, which is what he should be doing. We talked about it."

As for the legacy he leaves behind after winning six Super Bowls in 20 seasons with the organization, Brady said it isn't top of mind.

"I never cared about legacy. I could give a sh-- about [legacy]. ... That's just not me. ... Why would I choose a different place? It was just time. I accomplished everything I could in two decades with an incredible organization, an incredible group of people..."

Brady led the Pats to their 11th straight division title last season after a 12-4 regular season but they were bounced at home by the Tennessee Titans in the wild-card round.