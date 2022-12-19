Sharks F Hertl to have hearing for high-sticking Flames' Lindholm

San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl will have a hearing Monday for high-sticking Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced.

Hertl was given a two-minute penalty six seconds into the third period of a 5-2 loss to the Flames on Sunday.

Hertl, 29, has 11 goals and 21 assists in 33 games so far this season.