58m ago
Sharks F Hertl to have hearing for high-sticking Flames' Lindholm
San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl will have a hearing Monday for high-sticking Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Flames 5, Sharks 2
Hertl was given a two-minute penalty six seconds into the third period of a 5-2 loss to the Flames on Sunday.
Hertl, 29, has 11 goals and 21 assists in 33 games so far this season.