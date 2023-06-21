MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is “ not done yet ” after agreeing to a one-year contract extension with the Spanish club on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Kroos will begin his 10th season with the team after both sides agreed to extend his deal through the 2023-24 campaign.

The German player, who retired from international duty in 2021, has made 417 appearances for Madrid.

Kroos joined Madrid in 2014 after being a key member of Germany’s World Cup-winning team and has helped the club win an array of trophies, including four Champions League and three Spanish league titles.

