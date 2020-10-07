PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau announced on Twitter Tuesday night that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier today, I received a positive result for Covid-19 under PGA TOUR on-site testing protocols and have begun a period of self-quarantine to protect others around me. I am feeling well, and am otherwise in good spirits. — Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) October 6, 2020

"Earlier today, I received a positive result for COVID-18 under PGA TOUR on-site testing protocols and have begun a period of self-quarantine to protect others around me. I am feeling well, and am otherwise in good spirits.

I look forward to returning to action as soon as I am able, and I wish everyone at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open a great week ahead! — Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) October 6, 2020

I look forward to returning to action as soon as I am able, and I wish everyone at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open a great week ahead!" Finau tweeted.

The PGA released the following statement following Finau's announcement.

As part of the PGA TOUR’s pre-tournament screening process this week at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, PGA TOUR member Tony Finau tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from the event.

Finau, who last competed at the U.S. Open, will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.

First alternate Bronson Burgoon will replace Finau in the field.

TSN respects the health privacy rights of athletes, and our editorial policy prohibits the reporting of health information surrounding COVID-19 unless confirmed by the athlete, their representative, or organization.