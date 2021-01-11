Standout quarterbacks Tony Romo and Carson Palmer, along with speedy backs Darren Sproles and C.J. Spiller were among the names announced on Monday as inductees for the College Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021.

The announcement from the National Football Foundation and the College Hall of Fame came on ESPN's SportsCenter earlier on Monday.

"We are extremely proud to announce the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class," NFF chairman Archie Manning said in a statement. "Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments."

Romo (Eastern Illinois), Palmer (USC), Sproles (Kansas State) and Spiller (Clemson) are joined in the players category by offensive tackles Harris Barton (North Carolina) and Aaron Taylor (Notre Dame), defensive back David Fulcher (Arizona State), linebackers Dan Morgan (Miami) and Al Wilson (Tennessee), defensive tackle Kenneth Sims (Texas) and defensive end Andre Tippett (Iowa).

On the coaching side, Rudy Hubbard (Florida A&M) and Bob Stoops (Oklahoma) will also be joining the ranks of the enshrined.

The official induction will take place at a dinner to be held on Dec. 7. Along with the class of 2021, the class of 2020 will also be enshrined with last year's ceremony cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.