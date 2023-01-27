With the World Baseball Classic set to return this spring for the first time in six years, there’s a renewed microscope on the country-by-country pecking order and who’s producing the most high-end baseball talent.

While Canada is nowhere near the powerhouse level of the Dominican Republic, U.S., Japan, Puerto Rico, Venezuela or Cuba, there’s been more progress made into the next tier over the past 20 years, and it shows up both on major-league rosters as well as minor-league pipelines around the game.

This year, and every year moving forward during my Blue Jays top 50 prospects week in January, I’ll be adding a new wrinkle — the top 20 Canadian prospects.

Six provinces are represented on this inaugural list, with Ontario leading the way with 12 of the 20 names.

20. OF/2B Adam Hall, Baltimore Orioles

Hometown: London, Ont.

Acquired: 2017 second round (60th overall)

2023 age: 24

Expected starting affiliate: Triple-A Norfolk

YEAR IN REVIEW: Drafted nearly six years ago when the Orioles were just starting their rebuild, Hall’s journey through the minors has been a slow one and he’s been surpassed by a number of other infielders on the Baltimore depth chart. As that’s happened, Hall has gradually made the transition to the outfield over the past couple of years and only made four infield starts (all at second base) last season.

OUTLOOK: After reaching Triple-A for a two-game cameo to finish off 2022, Hall will serve as upper-level depth for an Orioles organization that has a glut of prospects trying to earn an opportunity to prove they can be a part of the next winner in Baltimore.

MLB ETA: 2023

19. RHP Garrett Hawkins, San Diego Padres

Hometown: Biggar, Sask.

Acquired: 2021 ninth round (280th overall)

2023 age: 23

Expected starting affiliate: High-A Fort Wayne

YEAR IN REVIEW: It was a tale of two seasons for Hawkins, who dazzled with a seven-inning no-hitter to begin July and posted a 3.94 ERA backed by 12.5 K/9 at Single-A, before struggling with his command once promoted to High-A and allowing 19 runs across four starts to finish the year.

OUTLOOK: It’s probably smart to take Hawkins’ small-sample-size struggles with command with a grain of salt, as he’s still viewed as a potential strike-throwing starter. With the Padres essentially emptying out their farm system in trades over the past couple of years, a solid 2023 for Hawkins could really put him on the organizational map.

MLB ETA: 2025

18. RHP Eric Cerantola, Kansas City Royals

Hometown: Oakville, Ont.

Acquired: 2021 fifth round (139th overall)

2023 age: 23

Expected starting affiliate: High-A Quad Cities

YEAR IN REVIEW: Owning power stuff that features a fastball in the 95-98 mph range, Cerantola’s issue is finding the plate, and that once again showed up from time to time in 2022, especially when the big 6-foot-5 right-hander was promoted to High-A. Over three short starts to begin the month of June, Cerantola walked eight batters across his nine innings of work.

OUTLOOK: Like a few of the arms on this list, Cerantola’s big heater and potential plus breaking ball give him a potential fallback floor of late-inning reliever, but the Royals will give the Mississippi State product more time in the rotation before that happens. Honing in the command is the only focus for Cerantola in 2023.

MLB ETA: 2025

17. OF Tristan Peters, Tampa Bay Rays

Hometown: Winkler, Man.

Acquired: 2021 seventh round (207th overall)

2023 age: 23

Expected starting affiliate: Double-A Montgomery

YEAR IN REVIEW: It’s been a whirlwind year for Peters, who was sporting a .306/.386/.485 slash line for Milwaukee’s High-A affiliate when his travels began. First, he was traded from the Brewers to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for reliever Trevor Rosenthal at the deadline in August. Then, he was shipped from the Giants to the Tampa Bay Rays in November.

OUTLOOK: A tweener-type outfielder who knows how to work an at-bat and find the barrel, Peters’ speed is his calling card, and the Rays will attempt to help him develop a bit more pop in the upper minors.

MLB ETA: 2024

16. RHP Indigo Diaz, New York Yankees

Hometown: North Vancouver, B.C.

Acquired: 2019 27th round (817th overall)

2023 age: 24

Expected starting affiliate: Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

YEAR IN REVIEW: A late-round pick as a bullpen project four years ago, Diaz broke out in 2021, registering a 1.20 ERA and striking out 85 batters across 45 innings to reach Double-A. While 2022 wasn’t as dominant, Diaz still posted a 3.08 ERA and was intriguing enough for the New York Yankees to trade for in the Lucas Luetge deal last month.

OUTLOOK: After nearly 70 innings across two seasons, Diaz and his mid-90s fastball have nothing left to prove in Double-A and he’ll serve as bullpen depth for the Yanks at Triple-A to begin the season.

MLB ETA: 2023

15. SS/OF Dylan O’Rae, Milwaukee Brewers

Hometown: Sarnia, Ont.

Acquired: 2022 third round (102nd overall)

2023 age: 19

Expected starting affiliate: Single-A Carolina

YEAR IN REVIEW: The ability to control an at-bat at such a young age is what drew the Brewers to O’Rae, and that showed up in the stat line during his debut. Even though it was just eight games in the complex league, O’Rae managed to walk six times, posting a .308 average and a .424 on-base percentage, while also stealing four bags.

OUTLOOK: With elite speed, O’Rae has a chance to find a home as an up-the-middle player, but how much power he’ll grow into at just 5-foot-9, 160 pounds is the ultimate upside question.

MLB ETA: 2027

14. OF Dasan Brown, Toronto Blue Jays

Hometown: Oakville, Ont.

Acquired: 2019 third round (88th overall)

2023 age: 21

Expected starting affiliate: High-A Vancouver

YEAR IN REVIEW: After striking out more than 30 per cent of the time in Single-A in 2021, Brown bounced back in a big way last year, finally showing some on-field production to match his impressive tools. The production once promoted to High-A — .298/.392/.411 across 40 games — was one of the better stories in the Toronto system in 2022.

OUTLOOK: Blessed with 80-grade speed and above-average centre field defence, it’s easy to see a big-league bench-piece floor with Brown no matter how much he hits and there’s nothing wrong with a Jarrod Dyson-type career. The ceiling, however, is much higher than that if there are more adjustments coming at the plate.

MLB ETA: 2026

13. OF David Calabrese, Los Angeles Angels

Hometown: Maple, Ont.

Acquired: 2020 third round (82nd overall)

2023 age: 20

Expected starting affiliate: High-A Tri-City

YEAR IN REVIEW: Elite speed and a compact swing give Calabrese a potential leadoff man profile and he stole 26 bases in his first full pro season at Single-A last year.

OUTLOOK: Centre field in Anaheim seems to be locked up for the foreseeable future, but Calabrese has a chance to stay up the middle and there were a few pre-draft Jacoby Ellsbury comps thrown around that still don’t seem outlandish if you want to dream.

MLB ETA: 2026

12. INF/OF Otto Lopez, Toronto Blue Jays

Hometown: Montreal, Que.

Acquired: 2016 International free agent (Dominican Republic)

2023 age: 24

Expected starting affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo

YEAR IN REVIEW: Born in the Dominican and raised in Montreal where his father worked, the $60,000 investment the Jays made in Lopez nearly seven years ago is looking like a good one. While the ceiling may be that of a low-end regular at best, Lopez’s .294/.368/.411 slash line over two seasons at Triple-A can’t be ignored.

OUTLOOK: While the hit tool and bat-to-ball skills are Lopez’s calling card, it’s the defensive versatility that will allow him to carve out an MLB career as he can dabble at second base and the outfield, in addition to playing shortstop in a pinch. With some infielders catching up to Lopez in the Jays’ system, 2023 is an important year for him to capitalize on whatever playing time chances come his way.

MLB ETA: Debuted 2021

11. RHP Adam Maier, Atlanta Braves

Hometown: Vancouver, B.C.

Acquired: 2022 seventh round (215th overall)

2023 age: 21

Expected starting affiliate: Single-A Augusta

YEAR IN REVIEW: Another Canadian arm who signed for an over-slot bonus — the Braves gave him $1.2 million — Maier is a pitcher with solid stuff and elite spin rates that allow it to routinely play up. Elbow surgery shelved his debut last summer coming out of the University of Oregon.

OUTLOOK: Maier opted for an internal UCL brace procedure rather than typical Tommy John, giving him a quicker timeline for a return, but also clouding his recovery a bit since the surgery is fairly new. If he’s healthy, the Braves' track record of developing pitching over the last few years leaves Maier in a great situation moving forward.

MLB ETA: 2027

10. RHP Jacob Zibin, Cleveland Guardians

Hometown: Langley, B.C.

Acquired: 2022 10th round (301st overall)

2023 age: 18

Expected starting affiliate: Arizona Complex League

YEAR IN REVIEW: The youngest player in the 2022 draft, even if things go according to plan for Zibin he still might be on this list five years from now. The fact Cleveland tends to take it fairly slow with developing pitching aligns with Zibin, who signed for a record $1.2 million as a 10th rounder.

OUTLOOK: Zibin already gets into the mid-90s with his heater and shows a solid changeup, giving him a great base to start his pro journey with this summer.

MLB ETA: 2027

9. RHP Calvin Ziegler, New York Mets

Hometown: Heidelberg, Ont.

Acquired: 2021 second round (46th overall)

2023 age: 20

Expected starting affiliate: High-A Brooklyn

YEAR IN REVIEW: Shut down after being selected in the second round in 2021, Ziegler made his pro debut last summer and showed exciting swing-and-miss stuff, striking out 70 across 46.2 innings at Single-A. Like many young hurlers, Ziegler walked too many and command issues dotted his debut, but the fastball touches 97 and the curveball could be a weapon.

OUTLOOK: Still extremely young, Ziegler kickstarts a run on this list of Canuck pitching prospects with extremely high ceilings and the volatility to match. If his rotation future doesn’t develop as planned, Ziegler may at least have a bullpen floor to fall back on with his impressive two-pitch mix.

MLB ETA: 2026

8. RHP Jordan Balazovic, Minnesota Twins

Hometown: Mississauga, Ont.

Acquired: 2016 fifth round (153rd overall)

2023 age: 24

Expected starting affiliate: Triple-A St. Paul

YEAR IN REVIEW: You really never know what you’re going to get with pitching prospects, and Balazovic is a great example. After putting together a breakout year with a 3.62 ERA across 20 Double-A starts as a 22-year-old, the 6-foot-5 righty was positioned to impact the Twins' big-league rotation last summer. That did not go as planned. Balazovic struggled mightily all season at Triple-A, finishing with an ugly 7.39 ERA in 21 starts. Somehow, he managed to allow 20 home runs in just 70.2 innings. A knee injury played a role in those struggles, so don’t give up yet.

OUTLOOK: Despite the down season tanking his prospect stock, the mid-90s fastball and hard breaking ball still flashed last season and Balazovic finished on a high note in September with a 3.43 ERA across his final five starts and will look to re-establish himself on the Minnesota rotation depth chart with a strong start back at Triple-A in April. He’ll be in line for spot start duty if he rebounds.

MLB ETA: 2023

7. LHP Adam Macko, Toronto Blue Jays

Hometown: Stony Plain, Alta.

Acquired: 2019 seventh round (216th overall)

2023 age: 22

Expected starting affiliate: High-A Vancouver

YEAR IN REVIEW: Born in Slovakia, raised in Ireland and schooled as a teenager in Alberta, Macko’s background and profile are as interesting as it gets. Drafted as a pitchability lefty by the Seattle Mariners four years ago, Macko’s fastball has jumped from the high-80s and is now parked in the mid-90s, touching as high as 97-98 mph on occasion. Unfortunately, he also hasn’t been able to stay healthy, as he was limited to just eight starts this year due to an elbow strain and a knee injury.

OUTLOOK: Traded to Toronto in November in the Teoscar Hernandez deal, Macko’s volatility goes beyond just health issues. When he has been on the mound, he’s struggled to harness his stuff enough to throw strikes, walking 41 batters across 71.2 frames the past two seasons. The stuff is exciting enough to see a potential high-leverage reliever, but there’s also a chance he’s a lot more than that if he can stay on the mound and figure out how to pitch. It’s an important year for him.

MLB ETA: 2025

6. OF Denzel Clarke, Oakland Athletics

Hometown: Pickering, Ont.

Acquired: 2021 fourth round (127th overall)

2023 age: 23

Expected starting affiliate: Double-A Midland

YEAR IN REVIEW: Athleticism and tools are what draw scouts to Clarke, and it was all on display in 2022 as Clarke popped 15 homers and stole 30 bases across two A-ball levels in his first full season as a professional. The concern at this point, however, is the plate approach, evidenced by a 36.2 per cent strikeout rate once he got to High-A.

OUTLOOK: Standing 6-foot-5 and a rocked-up 220 pounds, Clarke’s edge-rusher physique will likely push him to a corner outfield spot down the road, but the bat could very well profile in right field with some more developmental strides. Despite his age, Clarke’s rawness leaves a lot of room for growth in scouts’ eyes and he’s an adjustment or two away from a potential breakout campaign.

MLB ETA: 2025

5. 2B/OF Edouard Julien, Minnesota Twins

Hometown: Quebec City, Que.

Acquired: 2019 18th round (539th overall)

2023 age: 24

Expected starting affiliate: Triple-A St. Paul

YEAR IN REVIEW: An under-the-radar prospect who has done nothing but mash baseballs since the Twins gambled on him with an over-slot 18th-round bonus out of Auburn University four years ago, Julien’s 2022 season was nothing short of remarkable. After a pro debut that saw him produce solid numbers but with a bit too much swing and miss, the lefty hitter went to Double-A and chopped his K rate by five per cent and produced a huge .300/.441/.490 slash line with 17 homers and 19 steals.

OUTLOOK: Similar to Tyler Black above, the Twins are currently working to find Julien’s below-average glove a defensive home. Last season, he saw time strictly at second base, but the season prior saw him dabble at first base, third base and left field, which is where most evaluators see him settling in down the line on the grass. Added to the 40-man roster over the off-season, Julien will be battling for a big-league bench role in camp this spring and should make his major-league debut at some point.

MLB ETA: 2023

4. OF Owen Caissie, Chicago Cubs

Hometown: Burlington, Ont.

Acquired: 2020 second round (45th overall)

2023 age: 20

Expected starting affiliate: Double-A Tennessee

YEAR IN REVIEW: Possessing huge raw power from the left side of the plate, Caissie already has some stories to tell in his two seasons as a pro. From signing an under-slot $1.2-million deal with the San Diego Padres out of the draft to being one of the centrepiece prospects in the Yu Darvish trade in January of 2021, Caissie’s potential with the bat has been in high demand.

OUTLOOK: With a typical right field profile, Caissie will need to mash to make a major impact and while the 2022 numbers may seem muted at 11 homers in 105 games and a 113 wRC+, it’s important to note that the Burlington product was more than three years younger than the average Midwest League age. That said, cutting his 28.6 per cent strikeout rate will be important for Caissie as he’s tested at Double-A this season.

MLB ETA: 2024

3. LHP Mitch Bratt, Texas Rangers

Hometown: Newmarket, Ont.

Acquired: 2021 fifth round (134th overall)

2023 age: 19

Expected starting affiliate: High-A Hickory

YEAR IN REVIEW: The pandemic hurt all sorts of prospects, but no cohort was affected more than cold-weather pitchers, which is obviously a bit of a thing in Canada. Bratt was able to navigate that a bit by spending his high school senior season in Georgia, impressing enough for the Rangers to go well over slot to sign the 6-foot-1 lefty for $850,000. After a brief debut in 2021, Bratt started to show why the Rangers made that investment, posting a 2.45 ERA across 18 Single-A starts, striking out 11 batters per nine to boot.

OUTLOOK: With some projection left — he’s up into the mid-90s with the fastball now — and a delivery that should allow him to stick in the rotation, Bratt could be in for a breakout 2023 that puts him on the national prospect map.

MLB ETA: 2026

2. 2B/OF Tyler Black, Milwaukee Brewers

Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Acquired: 2021 second round (33rd overall)

2023 age: 22

Expected starting affiliate: Double-A Biloxi

YEAR IN REVIEW: All Black does is reach base, posting a .412 minor-league on-base percentage in his 90 games since being selected by the Brewers out of Wright State in 2021. Unfortunately, health issues have also become a common occurrence as Black suffered a left scapula fracture that ended his season this July, and then also broke his thumb sliding into second base in the Arizona Fall League.

OUTLOOK: While the left-handed hitter’s bat has mostly proven the draft scouting reports true, the Brewers are now focused on finding Black a position in order to get his high-contact bat into the lineup down the road. Drafted as a second baseman, Black has also dabbled at third base as a pro, but this past summer he started seeing some time in centre field and didn’t look all that out of place.

MLB ETA: 2024

1. C Bo Naylor, Cleveland Guardians

Hometown: Mississauga, Ont.

Acquired: 2018 first round (29th overall)

2023 age: 23

Expected starting affiliate: MLB Cleveland

YEAR IN REVIEW: Drafted in the first round five years ago by the organization formerly known as the Indians, Naylor torched Double-A and Triple-A to the tune of a .263/.392/.496 slash line on his way to his major-league debut last season, joining his brother Josh in the Cleveland lineup.

OUTLOOK: Even though he didn’t collect a hit in his eight MLB plate appearances in his age-22 season, Naylor is expected to split time behind the plate with veteran free-agent signing Mike Zunino to begin the year. The Guardians are hoping his solid defence and left-handed power stroke can play a big role on a contender this summer.

MLB ETA: Debuted 2022

HONOURABLE MENTIONS: LHP Adam Shoemaker, Atlanta Braves (2021 11th round, Cambridge, Ont.); SS Nate Ochoa, Washington Nationals (2022 sixth round, Burlington, Ont.); C Lamar King Jr., San Diego Padres (2022 fourth round, Vancouver, B.C.); 1B/3B Damiano Palmegiani, Toronto Blue Jays (2021 14th round, Surrey, B.C.); OF Jordan Nwogu, Chicago Cubs (2020 third round, Ottawa, Ont.); RHP Cedric De Grandpre, Atlanta Braves (2022 13th round, Saint-Simon-de-Bagot, Que.); 1B/3B David McCabe, Atlanta Braves (2022 fourth round, Oshawa, Ont.).