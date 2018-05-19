As the 2018 World Cup approaches, TSN.ca takes a closer look at the teams and players at this year’s tournament. Today we look at the Top-Five Strikers to watch out for.

There’s a lot of firepower heading to Russia this year, high-profile goal-scorers from the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to Neymar and Mohamed Salah. However, those superstars mostly play as wingers or attacking midfielders. TSN.ca, rather, will specifically look at the out-and-out strikers who will line up as a central striker to their specific team’s attack.

Sergio Aguero, Argentina

Sergio Aguero is one of the most natural goal-scorers in the world, especially on a team like Argentina with so much attacking prowess.

Aguero has become a prolific scorer in the English Premier League during his current seven-year stay with the English Champion Manchester City. In seven years with the “Cityzens” Aguero has scored 143 goals – good for 12th all-time in Premier League history and third among active players behind Wayne Rooney and Jermain Defoe.

What’s even more incredible is Aguero holds the highest goals to games played ratio (0.69) on that list of players with 100 or more goals in the Premier League.

As for the national team, however, Aguero hasn’t been as prolific, scoring 36 goals in 84 international caps for Argentina. His most impressive year came in 2015 where he scored 10 goals in 10 games for his country.

But going into the 2018 World Cup, this could be Aguero’s true international coming-out party. Aguero hasn’t played much for the national team in recent years, mostly due to health reasons, but now the 29-year-old is healthy and playing great football.

There are quite a number of attacking options for Argentine head coach Jorge Sampaoli, but where Aguero could be most successful is in a formation that positions two strikers up top.

If Sampaoli plays Aguero with Juventus’ Paulo Dybala, the two playing off each other would open up more space and freedom for Aguero to play the ball, especially with the likes of Messi playing in a more central position behind the two, similar to what he did this year with Barcelona behind Luis Suarez.

Antoine Griezmann, France

There’s no one who makes the most of his opportunities quite like Antoine Griezmann.

The Frenchman plays his club football with Atletico Madrid, a very defensive team that likes to play on the counterattack. But what makes them so successful is that Griezmann always seems to bury the few chances he has in big games against the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona. It’s why Atletico won the Europa League.

Griezmann bagged a goal in the semi-final against Arsenal in what was Atletico’s only major chance of the game and then scored two goals in the final against Marseille to secure the trophy for the Spanish club.

For France, Griezmann has a lot more attacking options to play with to help him score. Euro 2016 was the tournament where the world really took notice of the 27-year-old. Griezmann scored a tournament-high six goals – three more goals than the next-closest player – and despite losing out to Portugal in the final had strong performances throughout the European Championships.

The young French team has matured a bit more since 2016, and heading into Russia this time around Griezmann will be playing with an even better team.

Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele looks to play an instrumental role in the squad, as does the talented Kylian Mbappe.

With a strong midfield as well, with the likes of Paul Pogba, Ngolo Kante and Nabil Fekir to link up play, Griezmann could have an even stronger tournament than Euro 2016. There will be a plethora of options for France, but Griezmann will be their main target man.

Les Bleus are a major favourite heading into the 2018 World Cup.

Harry Kane, England

Probably one of the most interesting stories to follow at this year’s World Cup is Harry Kane and No. 12 seed England.

England is always under the microscope and this tournament will be no different.

Harry Kane has been one of the most dominant strikers in all of Europe over the past four seasons and England will look to rely heavily on the 24-year-old in Russia.

Kane proved long ago that he wasn’t just a one-season wonder and has gone on to lead Tottenham to strong Premier League finishes year after year.

After scoring 21 goals in 34 games in 2014-15, his first major season with the Spurs, Kane has improved upon his goal-scoring stats – 25 in 2015-16, 29 in 2016-17and 30 goals in 2017-18. Going even further, Kane also scored 41 goals across all competitions in 2017-18, something he managed to do for the first time in his career.

At Euro 2016, Kane struggled to replicate his Tottenham form with the Three Lions. He failed to score at the tournament despite being central to the England attack. He was also taking corners for England, much to the delight of followers on Twitter and the internet. People were baffled at the fact that one of the best players in the world at using his head was taking corners instead and memes were created by the boatload.

However, 2018 should be different for the striker. Now two years older, Kane appears to have entered his prime and is coming off his best season to date.

With the likes of Raheem Sterling and Dele Alli behind the young striker, there will be plenty of creativity and talent on tap to get him the ball. It will be up to Kane to prove that he really is one of the world’s best on the biggest stage.

Robert Lewandowski, Poland

Regarded by some as the best striker in the world, Robert Lewandowski has a lot on his shoulders heading into the World Cup with Poland.

Lewandowski scored the most goals in European qualifying for the World Cup with 16, one more than Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and led Poland to a first-place finish in their qualifying group.

Playing in Germany with Bayern the last three seasons, the 29-year-old has scored close to a goal per game. In 95 games since 2015-16, Lewandowski has scored an astounding 89 goals.

As for Poland at this year’s World Cup, Poland is one of the tournament’s dark horses, but will only be in that position if Lewandowski can duplicate his Bayern Munich form in Russia.

Without Lewandowski, Poland’s attacking options run quite thin as a pair of Napoli players will likely round out the team’s forward core. Arkadiusz Milik can be world-class, but he’s been mired by two significant knee injuries, including the latest one keeping him out for the entire 2017-18 Serie A season.

The other option is Piotr Zielinkski, but he’s more of a playmaking midfielder and not a traditional number nine.

Poland will most likely play a formation with four or five midfielders, positioning Lewandowski as the main striker. If he can play the way he did during European qualification, then Poland can be a force at the tournament.

When Lewandowski is firing on all cylinders, it usually means that everything he touches hits the back of the net.

Romelu Lukaku, Belgium

Similar to Lewandowski for Poland, Romelu Lukaku makes Belgium tick. Although Belgium has more creative firepower at its disposal, it all ends with Lukaku at the number nine.

On paper, Belgium will be one of the most feared teams at the tournament. On the pitch, they usually tend to fade away and fail to make it deep in tournaments.

In 2014 and 2016, Belgium bowed out in the World Cup quarter-finals, but will look for better fortunes in 2018.

If Lukaku can show up for the big game – something his critics have always said he can’t do – then Belgium will go deep in the tournament.

Yes, they do have the likes of Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne and from top to bottom have a world-class team, but if Belgium doesn’t have a proper finisher up top they can then run into problems.

In all competitions this season with Manchester United, Lukaku scored 27 goals in 50 appearances ­– the best turnout of his career.

The bulking Belgian has scored 33 goals in 66 appearances for the Belgium national team but only scored twice during the European Championships in 2016.

He also scored 11 goals for Belgium during World Cup qualification, but again the question will be: Can Lukaku do this all on the big stage with the world watching?

The tougher the competition, the more Lukaku seems to fade away and it’s something he’s going to have to shake off if Belgium wants a shot at winning the big prize, something they’re very capable of doing.