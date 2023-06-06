Top 50 players highlights CFL preview shows on Tuesday
Another campaign of Canadian gridiron action has arrived as the 2023 CFL season begins this week.
The season opener takes place on Thursday as the Calgary Stampeders will host the BC Lions at 9pm ET/6pm PT on TSN 1/3/4 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App.
Week 1 also features a clash between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Manitoba on Friday (8:30pm ET on TSN Network, TSN.ca, TSN App), the Ottawa Redblacks travelling to Montreal to take on the Alouettes on Saturday (7pm ET on TSN1, TSN.ca, TSN App) and the Edmonton Elks hosting the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday (7pm ET on TSN 1/3, TSN.ca, TSN App).
The defending Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts have a bye in Week 1.
There's plenty of information and storylines to digest before the opening kickoff and CFL on TSN is here to get you prepared for it all with three preview shows airing on Tuesday night.
2023 CFL on TSN Betting Preview Show Powered By FanDuel
Tuesday at 8pm ET on TSN 1/4 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App
The CFL on TSN panel gets you set for everything you need to know from a betting perspective for the 2023 season.
Here are some early odds, powered by FanDuel.
Grey Cup Champion
Winnipeg Blue Bombers +180
BC Lions +410
Hamilton Tiger-Cats +450
Toronto Argonauts +550
Calgary Stampeders +600
Ottawa Redblacks +1000
Montreal Alouettes +1100
Saskatchewan Roughriders +1400
Edmonton Elks +2600
Regular Season Win Totals - Over/Under
Calgary Stampeders - 9.5
BC Lions - 9.5
Hamilton Tiger-Cats - 9.5
Winnipeg Blue Bombers - 12.5
Montreal Alouettes - 7.5
Ottawa Redblacks - 7.5
Edmonton Elks - 7.5
Saskatchewan Roughriders - 7.5
Toronto Argonauts - 9.5
Most Rushing Yards
Ka'Deem Carey (CGY) +270
James Butler (HAM) +320
William Stanback (MTL) +340
Brady Oliveira (WPG) +550
Devonte Williams (OTT) +650
Most Passing Yards
Zach Collaros (WPG) +160
Bo Levi Mitchell (HAM) +310
Jake Maier (CGY) +390
Jeremiah Masoli (OTT) +650
Taylor Cornelius (EDM) +650
Most Receiving Yards
Dalton Schoen (WPG) +500
Tim White (HAM) +500
Eugene Lewis (EDM) +550
Malik Henry (CGY) +550
Jaelon Acklin (OTT) +600
2023 CFL Top 50 Players
Tuesday at 8:30pm ET on TSN 1/4 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App
Who are the best players in the CFL going into the 2023 season?
The CFL on TSN panel will reveal it all on Tuesday night during the CFL Top 50 Players show.
For reference, here's a look back at the top 10 players from last year's show ahead of the 2022 CFL season. Click HERE for the full list.
1. Zach Collaros, QB
2. Willie Jefferson, DL
3. William Stanback, RB
4. Adam Bighill, LB
5. Stanley Bryant, OL
6. Kenny Lawler, WR
7. Jackson Jeffcoat, DL
8. Bryan Burnham, WR
9. Lucky Whitehead, WR
10. Eugene Lewis, WR
2023 CFL Season Preview
Tuesday at 9pm ET on TSN 1/4 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App
The CFL on TSN panel takes a closer look at every team, top players and major storylines with the new season right around the corner.