Top 50 players highlights CFL preview shows on Tuesday

Another campaign of Canadian gridiron action has arrived as the 2023 CFL season begins this week.

The season opener takes place on Thursday as the Calgary Stampeders will host the BC Lions at 9pm ET/6pm PT on TSN 1/3/4 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App.

Week 1 also features a clash between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Manitoba on Friday (8:30pm ET on TSN Network, TSN.ca, TSN App), the Ottawa Redblacks travelling to Montreal to take on the Alouettes on Saturday (7pm ET on TSN1, TSN.ca, TSN App) and the Edmonton Elks hosting the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday (7pm ET on TSN 1/3, TSN.ca, TSN App).

The defending Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts have a bye in Week 1.

There's plenty of information and storylines to digest before the opening kickoff and CFL on TSN is here to get you prepared for it all with three preview shows airing on Tuesday night.

2023 CFL on TSN Betting Preview Show Powered By FanDuel

Tuesday at 8pm ET on TSN 1/4 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App

The CFL on TSN panel gets you set for everything you need to know from a betting perspective for the 2023 season.

Here are some early odds, powered by FanDuel.

Grey Cup Champion

Winnipeg Blue Bombers +180

BC Lions +410

Hamilton Tiger-Cats +450

Toronto Argonauts +550

Calgary Stampeders +600

Ottawa Redblacks +1000

Montreal Alouettes +1100

Saskatchewan Roughriders +1400

Edmonton Elks +2600

Regular Season Win Totals - Over/Under

Calgary Stampeders - 9.5

BC Lions - 9.5

Hamilton Tiger-Cats - 9.5

Winnipeg Blue Bombers - 12.5

Montreal Alouettes - 7.5

Ottawa Redblacks - 7.5

Edmonton Elks - 7.5

Saskatchewan Roughriders - 7.5

Toronto Argonauts - 9.5

Most Rushing Yards

Ka'Deem Carey (CGY) +270

James Butler (HAM) +320

William Stanback (MTL) +340

Brady Oliveira (WPG) +550

Devonte Williams (OTT) +650

Most Passing Yards

Zach Collaros (WPG) +160

Bo Levi Mitchell (HAM) +310

Jake Maier (CGY) +390

Jeremiah Masoli (OTT) +650

Taylor Cornelius (EDM) +650

Most Receiving Yards

Dalton Schoen (WPG) +500

Tim White (HAM) +500

Eugene Lewis (EDM) +550

Malik Henry (CGY) +550

Jaelon Acklin (OTT) +600

2023 CFL Top 50 Players

Tuesday at 8:30pm ET on TSN 1/4 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App

Who are the best players in the CFL going into the 2023 season?

The CFL on TSN panel will reveal it all on Tuesday night during the CFL Top 50 Players show.

For reference, here's a look back at the top 10 players from last year's show ahead of the 2022 CFL season. Click HERE for the full list.

1. Zach Collaros, QB

2. Willie Jefferson, DL

3. William Stanback, RB

4. Adam Bighill, LB

5. Stanley Bryant, OL

6. Kenny Lawler, WR

7. Jackson Jeffcoat, DL

8. Bryan Burnham, WR

9. Lucky Whitehead, WR

10. Eugene Lewis, WR

2023 CFL Season Preview

Tuesday at 9pm ET on TSN 1/4 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App

The CFL on TSN panel takes a closer look at every team, top players and major storylines with the new season right around the corner.