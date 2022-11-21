We're entering week six of fantasy basketball, and it didn't take long for the injury bug to spread across the league. Damian Lillard, Lebron James, Tyrese Maxey, Ja Morant and Chris Paul are just some of the big names on the shelf, amongst others. Life as a GM can be very difficult at the moment, and you may be faced with a tough decision on whether to hold or drop a decent player.

Regardless, finding the hot hand is paramount to try and fill the void on a potential loss in production. Here are five players you should look at this week.

*Note that I've indicated their rostered percentage in ESPN leagues in brackets.



10-Team Leagues

PF: Larry Nance Jr., Pelicans (11.9 per cent)



Nance is a steady contributor across the board and isn't rostered enough for what he's yielding: 10.3 points on 68.4 per cent shooting, 5.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks make him a player with mid-round value regardless of the availability of Zion Willamson or Trey Murphy III. Nance's minutes are safely hovering in the mid twenties as he thrives in his role in New Orleans.

12-Team Leagues

SG, SF: Caleb Martin, Heat (6.3 percent)



The Heat have been hit hard by the injury bug, and are currently without Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro. Martin is getting all the burn he can handle from head coach Eric Spoelstra, averaging over 39 minutes over the past week. He's been a fantasy stud over his past four games: 15.5 points, 2.5 triples, 5.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks. This production will taper off when Miami gets healthier, but he's still in line for top-100 value.





SG: John Konchar, Grizzlies (4.4 per cent)

With Desmond Bane sidelined for at least the next couple of weeks, Konchar will start in the Memphis backcourt, and he's filled in admirably at doing so: 11.1 points, 2.1 triples, 7.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals in eight starts this year. Even though he's split his time as a starter and a reserve, he's still managed to provide top-75 value.

14-Team Leagues

PG: Killian Hayes, Pistons (9.3 per cent)



Cade Cunningham may be facing an extended spell on the sidelines with a stress fracture in his shin, and the reality is the Pistons don't have a plethora of options in the backcourt. Hayes will continue to start as long as Cunningham is sidelined, and the 3rd-year guard now has an opportunity to show if he is a viable rotation player in the NBA. His shooting will be sub-par, as it's been through his career, but it's reasonable to expect assists and steals. Over the last two weeks, Hayes has averaged 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals.

SG: Austin Reaves, Lakers (2.1 per cent)



Reaves is thriving in the absence of James, and has scored in double figures in four of the last five contests. James has been questionable the last couple of games and may be returning soon, but even still, Reaves is worth a flier based on the groove he's in. Over the past week, he's been a top-30 player.