Top prospect Bowen Byram will make his National Hockey League debut for the Colorado Avalanche Thursday against the Los Angeles Kings. Newly acquired defenceman Greg Pateryn and goalie Hunter Miska will also be making their Avs debut Thursday.

Byram was selected fourth overall by the Avalanche in the 2019 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old is coming off a strong showing at the World Juniors where he was named to the All-Star team.