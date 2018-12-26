Potential top quarterback prospect Justin Herbert announced he is staying at the University of Oregon for next season.

There was one more present under the tree. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/ALeRv0zc1G — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 26, 2018

"The University of Oregon has been a special place to me for as long as I can remember. Words will never be able to express my feelings of gratitude toward the people that have built and maintain our program. What I have come to realize, though, is that nothing could pull me away from the opportunities that we have in front of us. As we prepare for our bowl game, I would like to ensure that there are no distractions outside of this game. My commitment to my teammates, our coaches, Duck fans, and the University of Oregon has never been stronger. I'll be returning to the University of Oregon for my senior year. Go Ducks!"

Herbert was projected to be one of the first quarterbacks off the board in next spring's NFL Draft had he declared.

The Ducks take on Michigan State in the Redbox Bowl on December 31.