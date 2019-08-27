Naomi Osaka's U.S. Open title defence is off to a shaky start.

Back in Arthur Ashe Stadium, where she beat Serena Williams in last year's chaotic final, the No. 1-seeded Osaka trailed 3-0 at the outset against 84th-ranked Anna Blinkova, couldn't close things out in the second set, then eventually came through for a 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2 victory in the first round.

Osaka wore a black sleeve over her left knee, which has been an issue lately for her. But it wasn't so much her movement as her erratic strokes that presented problems for Osaka, who finished with 50 unforced errors, more than double that of Blinkova.

Osaka wasted a match point with a bad forehand while trying to serve it out at 6-5 in the second set, before gathering herself in the third.

Only two U.S. Open women's champions have lost in the first round the following year during the professional era: It happened in 2017, when Angelique Kerber was beaten by none other than Osaka.

---

Simona Halep has ended her two-match losing streak in the U.S. Open by beating Nicole Gibbs, an American who was sidelined by cancer earlier this year.

Halep won 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 on Louis Armstrong Stadium, where the previous year she had fallen to Kaia Kanepi. In 2017, she was beaten by Maria Sharapova in a night match on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

But the Wimbledon champion and No. 4 seed found her form in time to keep Gibbs winless on tour this season.

That's mainly because she wasn't able to play much after a form of cancer was found in her mouth during a trip to the dentist in the spring. She recently returned in an effort to qualify for the U.S. Open, losing in the final round of qualifying but getting into the main draw when another player withdrew.