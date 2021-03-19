Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has been ousted in Acapulco.

No. 1 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece toppled Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals on Thursday at the Mexican Open.

Tsitsipas downed the seventh-seeded Montrealer 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 — needing two hours and four minutes to advance at the ATP-500 level tournament.

"Of course it's a tough way to end, very frustrating, but in the end it's OK," said Auger-Aliassime. "It was an honour to play here and have fans again."

Auger-Aliassime beat Tsitsipas twice in 2019, but the Greek has won the past three meeting between the two.

"It's one of the best matches we've played.... this time around, first time we played three sets and there was everything in the match," said Auger-Aliassime.

"A lot of tension in the third set. Always a big challenge to play him. I try to bring my best tennis against Stefanos."

Tsitsipas will face either Italian qualifier Lorenzo Musetti or No. 5 seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in the semifinals.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2021.