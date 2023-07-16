Top two teams in Western Conference lock horns as Sea Bears host Surge ​The race for the top spot in the western conference is going to heat up as the Winnipeg Sea Bears (10-6) host the Calgary Surge (8-7). Media Release

The race for the top spot in the western conference is going to heat up as the Winnipeg Sea Bears (10-6) (-129) host the Calgary Surge (8-7) (-108) at the Canada Life Centre at 3:00 p.m. ET/2:00 local.



The game will also be available for streaming on TSN+, CEBL+ powered by BetVictor, and on the CEBL Mobile app available on iOS and Android devices.



This afternoon will be the first of two straight meetings between the Surge and Sea Bears, who clinched a playoff spot with an Edmonton Stingers victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers last night.



The Surge, who snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over Montréal on July 12, come into today’s game one and a half games behind the conference-leading Sea Bears. Calgary also has one game in hand over Winnipeg and can take over first spot in the conference by sweeping the home-and-home series.



Stef Smith led Calgary in their win over the Alliance earlier in the week. The Ajax, Ont. native recorded a team-high 20 points on 52 per cent shooting from the field. Smith also collected 6 rebounds and 3 assists.



On the other side, Winnipeg is also hot off a bounce-back performance. After giving up 29 points to Saskatchewan’s Justin Wright-Foreman in a nail-biting 99-96 loss on Tuesday night, the Sea Bears dispatched the Alliance by eight points on Friday.



Teddy Allen, the CEBL’s second leading scorer, notched 33 points and converted six of nine three point attempts in that game. As a team, Winnipeg shot over 50 per cent from the field and three point range.



Jelani Watson-Gayle and Simon Hildebrandt—who hit the game-winning shot in target score time—also combined to score 29 points off the bench. Winnipeg head coach Mike Taylor highlighted their performances after the game.



“Our bench has been outstanding all season,” he said. “I think Jelani is a leading candidate for Sixth Man of the Year and I think Simon is a leading candidate for U Sports Player of the Year.”



Calgary defeated Winnipeg by 16 points at home in their last meeting of the regular season on June 16.



Smith didn’t play in that contest, but Sean Miller-Moore racked up 21 points, 6 boards, and 5 assists in that game. The Surge also held Teddy Allen to 23 points on 38 per cent shooting from the field. Allen was able to convert only one of five three pointers in the night too.



The Surge outscored the Sea Bears 54-38 in the paint and allowed only 13 bench points.



Expect a rebound battle in the paint tonight, as the CEBL’s top offensive rebounder is slated to go head-to-head with the league’s best defensive rebounder. Chad Posthumus (62) and Anosike (54) are ranked one and two in the league in offensive boards, while Simi Shittu’s 8.3 defensive rebounds per game leads the league.



Shittu is also averaging the most total rebounds per game (10.8) out of any player in the league.



As a team, the Sea Bears and Surge are ranked second and third in total rebounds per game.



Although Winnipeg has a big advantage in points per game—the Sea Bears are putting up nearly 91 points per game, compared to Calgary’s 81.4 per contest—the Surge defence is yielding only 81.9 points per game, the best in the CEBL.



Calgary will need to win the rebound battle and slow down Allen—like they did in their last meeting—to climb within one half game of the Sea Bears for the western conference lead as the season winds down.



After this afternoon, the home-and-home series will shift to Calgary on Thursday July 20.