The Toronto Argonauts signed defensive back Adarius Pickett shortly after the opening of Canadian Football League free agency on Tuesday, TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji reported.

Pickett, 26, made his CFL debut in 2021 and spent the last two seasons with the Montreal Alouettes.

The Berkeley, Calif., native registered 73 defensive tackles, seven special teams tackles, one interception and four sacks in 2022.

Picket has 96 defensive tackles, 19 special teams tackles, five sacks and two interceptions in 30 career CFL regular-season games.

Argos add Ciraco

The Argos also added Canadian offensive lineman Darius Ciraco on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old played 16 games for the Ottawa Redblacks last season after spending his first three years with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He was drafted sixth overall by the Ticats in the 2018 CFL Draft and was the club's nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie. The Burlington, Ont., native has played in 62 regular-season games, five playoff games, and two Grey Cups.

Orimolade joins Argos

Defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade is joining the Argos in free agency.

Orimolade, 27, had 37 tackles, six sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and a touchdown in 17 games last season with Calgary. The five-foot-11, 238-pound American joined the Stampeders in 2018, recording 52 tackles, 11 special-teams tackles, 10 sacks, one pick and three forced fumbles in 34 career regular-season games.

He also won a Grey Cup with the Stampeders in 2018..

The Argos also signed defensive lineman Thomas Costigan, an American, and Canadian fullback Mario Villamizar.

Costigan, 25, split last season between Edmonton and Montreal, posting 17 tackles, four special-teams tackles, four sacks and two forced fumble. The six-foot-three, 245-pound lineman had 24 tackles and six sacks in 11 games for the Elks in 2021.

Villamizar, 27, appeared in 40 regular-season games over three seasons with the B.C. Lions. The six-foot-three, 237-pound native of St. Catharines, Ont., played collegiately at Wilfrid Laurier University (2014-2018).