The Toronto Argonauts signed defensive back Adarius Pickett shortly after the opening of Canadian Football League free agency on Tuesday, TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji reported.

Pickett, 26, made his CFL debut in 2021 and spent the last two seasons with the Montreal Alouettes.

The Berkeley, Calif., native registered 73 defensive tackles, seven special teams tackles, one interception and four sacks in 2022.

Picket has 96 defensive tackles, 19 special teams tackles, five sacks and two interceptions in 30 career CFL regular-season games.