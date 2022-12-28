The Toronto Argonauts have signed American wide receiver Aaron Parker, the team announced on Wednesday.

Parker, 24, played in the NCAA at Rhode Island, and signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 2020 season. He has appeared in one NFL game in his career, with the Carolina Panthers in the 2021 season, where he did not record a catch.

The Brandywine, MD native has bounced around NFL practice squads since leaving college - including stints with the Cowboys, Panthers and, most recently, Kansas City Chiefs.

In four seasons at Rhode Island, Parker totaled 3,443 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns.

Three players caught over 60 passes for the Argonauts last season, including Kurleigh Gittens Jr., who totaled 81 grabs for 1,101 yards and five touchdowns.