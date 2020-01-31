The Toronto Argonauts have acquired the playing rights to Canadian linebacker Bo Lokombo from the Montreal Alouettes in exchange for a conditional 2020 eighth round draft pick.

Lokombo, 29, played 15 games for Alouettes last season, recording 51 tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble. Prior to the 2019 season, Lokombo spent the first four seasons of his career with the BC Lions. The native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo tallied 104 tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble in his tenure with the Lions, along with being named a 2015 West Division All-Star.

Lokombo, who was drafted in the third round (21st overall) by the Lions in 2013, played collegiately at the University of Oregon. He has also spent time Lokombo spent time on the practice squads of the Baltimore Ravens, Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers during his career.