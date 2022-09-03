The Toronto Argonauts signed running back Adam Cofield and defensive lineman Ali Fayad to CFL contracts on Saturday.

Cofield played the 2021 season with Western Kentucky where he rushed for 373 yards with four touchdowns and also had 22 receptions for 176 receiving yards.

Before his time in Western Kentucky, the 5-foot-11 running back played for North Dakota State where he won three FCS National Championships.

Cofield's father, Tim, played six seasons in the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Memphis Mad Dogs, and the Argonauts where he was a three-time all-star and won a Grey Cup in 1996 in Toronto.

Fayad, 23, played five season in Western Michigan and registered 40 tackles and 13 sacks during the 2021 season.

The 6-foot-2 lineman was named the MAC defensive player of the year in 2021.