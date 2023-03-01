The Toronto Argonauts announced Wednesday the signing of American wide receiver Dontrelle Inman.

We've signed American WR Dontrelle Inman 🌊 — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) March 1, 2023

The 34-year-old returns to Boatmen 10 years removed from his last appearance for the Argonauts, when during the 2012 season, Inman caught 50 passes for 803 yards and five touchdowns.

His efforts helped the Argos win the 2012 Grey Cup at SkyDome over the Calgary Stampeders, catching five passes for 43 yards and a touchdown.

The following season, the Charleston, S.C., native hauled in 50 more passes for 739 yards and six touchdowns before being released to pursue NFL opportunities.

Inman spent the last seven years in the NFL with Washington, the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears and the San Diego Chargers.

The Virginia product best season came in 2016 when he caught 58 passes for 810 yards and four touchdowns for the then San Diego-based Chargers.

Over the course of his seven NFL seasons, Inman played 75 games and caught 188 passes for 2,445 yards and 13 touchdowns.