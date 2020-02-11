The Toronto Argonauts announced Monday they are bringing back Canadian receiver Llevi Noel and have signed veteran running back Marcus Thigpen.

Noel has played his entire four-year career with the Argos and finished last year with 28 receptions for 259 yards and one touchdown. After being drafted by the Argonauts in the fourth round in 2016, Noel, 28, has 79 receptions for 829 yards and four touchdowns.

Thigpen played 18 games for the Roughriders last season, finishing with 41 carries for 201 yards and two touchdowns, and 19 receptions for 161 yards and a touchdown. On special teams, the 33-year-old Thigpen had 47 punt returns for 398 yards and seven kickoff returns for 242 yards and a touchdown.

The Argos also announced they have signed Canadian WR Kolton Nelson.