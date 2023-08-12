The Toronto Argonauts announced Saturday ahead of their Week 10 game against the Ottawa Redblacks that quarterback Chad Kelly will start in Sunday's all-Eastern Division tilt.

Kelly left the Argos' Week 9 game against the Calgary Stampeders in the second quarter and did not return.

He was 4-of-6 with 94 yards passing and a touchdown before departing as the Argos went on to lose their first game of the season, dropping their record to 6-1.

The 29-year-old is one of the leading candidates for Most Outstanding Player so far this season, completing 108 of his 154 passes for 1,624 yards and nine touchdowns compared to four interceptions across seven games. He also has five rushing touchdowns and 109 yards on the ground.

The Ole Miss product is in his second season in the CFL with the Argos after NFL stints with the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts.