With another veteran signing, Argos look like they want to win right now

The Toronto Argonauts continue to boost their pass rush, signing veteran defensive end Odell Willis.

The 26-year-old has spent 11 seasons in the CFL, the last two with the BC Lions. Willis finished with 23 tackles and four sacks.

For his career, Willis has 263 tackles and 101 sacks in 191 regular season games split between the Lions, Edmonton Football Team, Saskatchewan Roughriders, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and Calgary Stampeders.

The Argonauts also signed former NFL first round draft pick WR Kendall Wright.

The Tennessee Titans selected Wright 20th overall in 2012. Wright played five seasons with the Titans and one with the Chicago Bears, For his career, the 31-year-old had 339 receptions for 3,858 yards and 19 touchdowns.

The Argos also re-signed American LB Jordan Moore and Canadian DL Fabion Foote.