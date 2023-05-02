With the 16th overall pick of the 2023 CFL Draft, the defending Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts selected selected Pitt wide receiver Jared Wayne.

The Peterborough, Ont., native started 12 games for the Panthers last season, compiling 60 catches for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns. Wayne was named All-ACC Second Team and was selected to play in the Hula Bowl.

Over his five collegiate seasons with the Panthers (2019-22), Wayne played in 41 games, catching 146 passes for 2,308 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Wayne was a finalist for the Jon Cornish Trophy in 2021 as the top Canadian in the NCAA.

Wayne signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent, joining forces with fellow Canadian John Metchie III.

Metchie missed his entire rookie season after being diagnosed with leukemia. The former Alabama wideout has made progress and has returned to the field.

The Argonauts do not have a 2023 first-round pick, as they dealt it to the BC Lions to acquire Canadian linebacker Jordan Williams.