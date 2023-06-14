Toronto Argonauts linebacker Henoc Muamba was at practice Wednesday but did not participate, while returning cornerback Jamal Peters was in attendance and took reps with the first-team defence. No decision has been made on Peters' involvement against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday, reports TSN's Matthew Scianitti.

#Argos injury report

Henoc Muamba was at practice but did not participate. Returning cornerback Jamal Peters practised a bit with the first team defence, but no decision on his involvement against Hamilton on Sunday @CFLonTSN pic.twitter.com/m4u6hpFIBv — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) June 14, 2023

Muamba, 34, was recently named the 109th Grey Cup's Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian. The Mississauga, Ont., native had three tackles and a late fourth quarter interception to help the Argos win their record 18th Grey Cup.

Muamba played in 17 games last season, recording 75 defensive tackles, three sacks and two interceptions.

The 26-year-old Peters returned to the Argonauts after being released by the Atlanta Falcons.

Last season, Peters posted a league-leading six interceptions, 57 defensive tackles and one sack in 15 games.

Peters initially joined the Argos in 2021, when he played eight games, recording 32 defensive tackles and one interception.