The Toronto Argonauts announced via their depth chart Saturday that they will be without linebacker Henoc Muamba when they host their QEW rival Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday.

Muamba, 34, was recently named the 109th Grey Cup's Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian. The Mississauga, Ont., native had three tackles and a late fourth-quarter interception to help the Argos win their record 18th Grey Cup.

Muamba played in 17 games last season, recording 75 defensive tackles, three sacks and two interceptions.

Wide receiver Markeith Ambles will also miss Sundays home opener.

The Tiger-Cats also announced via their depth chart that defensive back and returner Lawrence Woods III will be out.

Woods, a 25-year-old St. Louis, Mo., native, returned 43 kickoffs for 990 yards and a touchdown. Woods added another 807 yards on 67 punt returns.

Lio'Undre Gallimore will start in Woods' place.

The 24-year-old returned a punt for a touchdown against the Argonauts in Week 2 of the preseason.