The Toronto Argonauts have signed American wide receiver Jamari Hester, the team announced on Tuesday.

Hester, 24, spent four seasons with Jacksonville State University where he caught 161 passes for 2,399 yards and 22 touchdowns over 48 games

The 6-foot-6 wide receiver worked out with the Miami Dolphins in 2020.