Nick Arbuckle took first-team reps at quarterback for the Toronto Argonauts at practice on Tuesday.

Arbuckle appears set to take over as the team's starter after replacing McLeod Bethel-Thompson in the team's 20-7 to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week. Arbuckle took over in the third quarter and led Toronto on a seven-play, 75-yard drive that ended with John White's 30-yard touchdown run, the team's lone score of the game.

The 27-year-old finished the loss with 10 of 19 passes completed for 96 yards with an interception.

Bethel-Thompson, 33, completed 10 of 20 passes for 70 yards in the loss.

Canadian wide receiver Juwan Brescacin was absent from Tuesday's practice. He has two catches for 20 yards in two games this season.

The Argonauts (1-1) will host the undefeated Blue Bombers on Saturday.