TSN’s Farhan Lalji and Dave Naylor take a closer look at the Toronto Argonauts in their series of team snapshots around the CFL.

Under New Management

Naylor: The big change from one year to the next with the Argonauts is in the front office. Late last year Jim Popp was dismissed as general manager and they brought back Mike ‘Pinball" Clemons, whose association with the Argonauts goes back 30 years to his days as a player. He’s now in the general manager’s chair working alongside John Murphy, who has experience in Winnipeg, Calgary, and Saskatchewan. Murphy has been grinding it out, signing players, and making moves in conjunction with Pinball this off-season.

And they’ve got a new head coach in Ryan Dinwiddie as well. Dinwiddie was a bit of a surprise selection just because he had been working as the Calgary Stampeders’ quarterback coach over the last several seasons and usually there’s a coordinator stop in between before getting a head coaching role. It should be an exciting season for the Argonauts with so much anticipation, but what will all these new positions mean?

Veteran Arm

Lalji: There are also some changes at the quarterback position. They wanted to bring in a credible name at that spot and they did with Matt Nichols from Winnipeg. He was dealing with a shoulder injury and had off-season surgery, but speaking to Nichols a few times, he said his shoulder feels great. He’s been throwing for a couple of months now and certainly the additional break before a potential start of the regular season is really going to help him. He is a proven winner in the CFL and that is what the Argos need.

If for whatever reason he falters or gets injured during the season, they’ve also got some great insurance in McLeod Bethel-Thompson. Both guys have some incentives in their contracts so it’s not a slam dunk that Nichols will be the starter, but in all likelihood he will be and he’s going to have the buy-in of the room because he’s had a chance to win games at the highest level in this league.

Canadian content

Naylor: The biggest upgrade I see for the Argonauts, certainly on offence, is their Canadian receivers, a very poor area for them the last couple of seasons. They took Dejon Brissett with the second overall selection in this year’s CFL Draft, and he’s a guy who should be able to contribute in his first year. They also brought in Natey Adjei from Edmonton, who has had some time in the CFL and proven himself, and Juwan Brescacin, who had been with the Calgary Stampeders. He was hurt most of last year, but was a guy a lot of people expected to have a breakout year. These guys are all from near the Toronto area and they’re excited to be Argonauts. They could be the best Canadian receiver group this organization has had in a very long time.

Lalji: The improvement in Canadian content is also seen on the defensive side of the ball. They added linebackers Chris Ackie, who’s a versatile impact player, and Bo Lokombo, who’s established himself as a starter the last couple of years in Montreal. And there’s some flexibility with how they can use him as well.

Other additions on the defensive side include DT Drake Nevis, DB Tommie Campbell, and DE Alex Bazzie. It was an awful defence a year ago in Toronto; they have made wholesale changes for new defensive coordinator Glen Young this year. We’ll see if he can make it all fit together because on paper it looks pretty good.

Naylor: Yes, on paper the Argonauts certainly look like a vastly improved team from the end of last season. We hope to get a chance to see how that all plays out on the field in 2020.