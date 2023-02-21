The Toronto Argonauts announced Tuesday that they have re-sign American wide receiver Markeith Ambles, and have signed American WRs Tanner Gentry and BJ Byrd.

We have re-signed WR Markeith Ambles and signed American WR Tanner Gentry and WR BJ Byrd. — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) February 21, 2023

The details of the contracts have not been made public yet.

Ambles, 31, set career highs last season with Toronto, his first with the team. He caught 72 passes for 737 yards and five touchdowns.

Ambles played three seasons with the Calgary Stampeders (2018, 2019, 2021) before joining Toronto last year. He has 189 catches for 2,136 yards and 12 touchdowns in 47 career CFL games.

Gentry, 28, spent the last two seasons with the Buffalo Bills of the NFL. He appeared in three games with Buffalo last year, where he was targeted once but did not catch a pass. He also played in four games with the Chicago Bears in 2017, where he caught three passes for 35 yards.

Byrd, 23, spent some time with the XFL's Houston Roughnecks in 2022. He played at Morehead State and Jacksonville University in his NCAA days; he earned Conference Offensive Player of the Year honours at MSU in 2021, when he caught 90 passes for 1,313 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The three new signings join a crowded wide receiver room, as the Argos have already added WRs Jeremiah Haydel, Will Vereen, Aleva Hifo, Lonnie Moore IV, Aaron Parker as well as re-signed WRs Kurleigh Gittens Jr. and DaVaris Daniels since winning the Grey Cup on Nov. 20, 2022.