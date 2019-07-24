Argos stay in Alberta as they look for first win of the season

The Toronto Argonauts will be without starting running back James Wilder Jr. and slotback Armanti Edwards for Thursday's meeting with the Edmonton Eskimos.

The Argos placed the two on the one-game injured list. Brendon Burks will replace Wilder at running back while Chandler Worthy will slot into the starting lineup at slotback.

In five games for the Argos this season, Wilder has 38 carries for 161 yards and 26 receptions for 260 yards and two touchdowns.

Edwards has 19 receptions for 353 yards and three touchdowns.