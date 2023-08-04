Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly left their game on Friday against the Calgary Stampeders with an ankle injury in the second quarter, and TSN's Farhan Lalji reports that he is questionable to return.

Kelly was not on the field when the Argonauts took over possession midway through the second quarter, though it was not apparent when he hurt himself.

The team trailed 10-7 when Cameron Dukes started a drive under centre.

Additionally, starting running back A.J. Ouellette was also forced to exit the game with an apparent injury midway through the second quarter, though no update on his status was provided.

The Argonauts are seeking their franchise-record seventh-straight win to open the season.