The Toronto Argonauts have re-signed Canadian wide receiver Juwan Brescacin Wednesday.

Brescacin spent the first four seasons of his career with the Calgary Stampeders. He played in just four games due to injury in 2019, finishing with 11 receptions for 168 yards and three touchdowns.

The 28-year-old Mississauga native has 69 receptions for 1,046 yards and six touchdowns in 44 games.