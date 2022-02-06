The Toronto Argonauts have reached a deal with Canadian wide receiver Juwan Brescacin, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

Hearing from sources that WR @JBrescacin11 has come to terms on a new deal with @TorontoArgos. Canadian receiver missed significant time due to injury in 2021. Just turned 29, still lots of upside in his game.#CFL #Argos — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) February 6, 2022

The 29-year-old native of Mississauga only appeared in five games with the Argos this past season as he was out with injury. Brescacin caught five passes for 44 yards and one touchdown in 2021, his first in Toronto.

Prior to joining the Argonauts, Brescacin spent the first four seasons of his CFL career with the Calgary Stampeders, highlighted by the 2018 campaign when he caught 35 passes for 567 yards and three touchdowns.

Brescacin played his college football with Northern Illinois.