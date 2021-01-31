The Toronto Argonauts have released Canadian linebacker Boseko Lokombo while the BC Lions have resigned linebacker Isaiah Guzylak-Messam, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Lokombo's playing rights were traded by the Montreal Alouettes to Toronto last January. The 30-year-old Abbotsford, B.C., native played one season in Montreal, recording 51 tackles and two interceptions over 15 games in 2019. He spent the first four seasons of his CFL career with the BC Lions from 2014 to 2018. The Oregon product was named a CFL West All-Star in 2015.

Guzylak-Messam, 25, recorded 37 tackles and one sack over 18 games with the Lions in 2019, his second year in the CFL. The Hamilton, Ont., native went to school at Wilfrid Laurier.