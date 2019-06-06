Scianitti: Looks like Argos' offence is going to be extremely dynamic

The Toronto Argonauts announced Wednesday the team has released veteran Canadian receiver Anthony Coombs.

Coombs had been with the team since they drafted him third overall in the 2014 Draft but played in just two games last year due to injury.

The 26-year-old has played in 53 games for the Argos over five seasons, racking up 170 receptions for 1,539 yards and four touchdowns.