1h ago
Argonauts' Green, Blue Bombers' Sayles earn CFL top performer nods
Toronto Argonauts wide receiver S.J. Green, Winnipeg running back Andrew Harris and Blue Bombers defensive back Marcus Sayles are the CFL's top performers for Week 18.
The Canadian Press
CFL: Redblacks 21, Argonauts 28
Toronto Argonauts wide receiver S.J. Green, Winnipeg running back Andrew Harris and Blue Bombers defensive back Marcus Sayles are the CFL's top performers for Week 18.
Green had a season-high 170 receiving yards to surpass 10,000 for his career as the Argos beat the Ottawa Redblacks 28-21 Friday.
Harris, a Winnipeg native, had 24 carries for a season-high 166 yards and a touchdown to lead the Blue Bombers to a 35-24 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday.
Sayles had the first multiple-interception game of his career, picking off two passes against the Alouettes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2019.