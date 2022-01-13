The Toronto Argonauts inked a pair of Americans on Thursday, re-signing defensive back Cam Glenn and signing quarterback Austin Simmons, the team announced.

Glenn, 25 spent the 2021 season on the club's suspended list. He played one game for the Argos in 2019 after being signed in October of that year. Glenn spent time with the NFL's San Francisco 49ers before signing with the Argos.

Simmons, 25, spent the 2021 season with the Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats after he was signed by the Ticats in 2020. Simmons spent five seasons at South Dakota State from 2015-2019, finishing his college career with the second-most passing yards (6,487), completions (585) and fourth-most passing touchdowns (52) in program history.