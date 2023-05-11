The Toronto Argonauts announced Thursday they have signed American wide receiver Changa Hodge.

We've signed WR Changa Hodge. pic.twitter.com/2bojTyDzOk — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) May 11, 2023

The 24-year-old recently spent time with the Calgary Stampeders in 2022 following a brief stint with the Arizona Cardinals of the National Football League.

A native of East Stroudsburg, Penn., Hodge played two seasons at Virginia Tech (2020-21), where he appeared in 14 games, catching three passes for 25 yards.

Prior to his time with the Hokies, Hodge played four seasons at Villanova (2016-2019) where he hauled in 99 catches for 1,685 yards and 15 touchdowns over 31 games.

The Argonauts also announced that American wide receiver Aaron Parker was added to the suspended list.