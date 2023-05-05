The Toronto Argonauts announced Friday they have signed Canadian defensive back Cody Hale and American defensive lineman Dominic Peterson.

We've signed DL Dom Peterson & DB Cody Hale. pic.twitter.com/z5RD31Rd9g — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) May 5, 2023

Hale, a native of Oakville, Ont,. played five played four seasons at the University of Toronto (2018-2022) where he racked up 62 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 30 games for the Varsity Blues.

Peterson played five years at the University of Nevada (2018-2022) where he was named All-Conference First Team in 2019, All-Conference Second Team in 2020 and 2022 and Honourable Mention in 2021. The Harbor City, Calif., native tallied 185 tackles, 55.5 for loss, 28 sacks, six forced fumbles, five recoveries and one block in 58 games for the Wolfpack.